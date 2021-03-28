CONNEAUT LAKE — The Samaritans of Conneaut Lake, a nonprofit organization, holds a drive-thru food distribution from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Conneaut Lake Food Pantry.
The pantry is located at the rear of Our Lady Queen of the Americas Catholic Church, 155 S. Ninth St.
Distribution is for residents in the following ZIP codes: 16316, 16131, 16110, 16424, 16134, 16422 and 16111.
Persons are to take photo ID and proof of residence, if new to the distribution. New clients are encouraged.
Masks are required at the distribution and those attending are to remain in their vehicle.
• More information: Call 814-382-4487.