PITTSBURGH — The Salvation Army Western PA Division announced Wednesday that it is rebranding its annual Treasures for Children program to unify with the national Angel Tree program.
While the name is changing, the program will function much like it has in previous years. The Salvation Army Western PA Division works every Christmas to provide dinners, winter coats, clothing, toys and gifts to children and individuals during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.
"While our program name is changing, our services and mission in providing Christmases children will never forget remains unchanged," said Leah Cross, Angel Tree coordinator, in a release. "We thank our donors and volunteers for their ongoing support, and we want them to know that this rebranding will not affect our existing program in providing families the toys they need this Christmas."
The Salvation Army identifies families in need of assistance through the program via its worship and service centers, service units, services centers, and referrals from other community organizations.
The Angel Tree program in the Greater Pittsburgh Region is handled through the divisional headquarters office in Carnegie. The Salvation Army contacts hundreds of companies, small businesses, organizations, church and individual donors and asked if they would like to participate each year.
• To become an Angel Tree volunteer or donor: Contact Cross at Leah.Cross@use.salvationarmy.org or (412) 446-1534.