Crawford County says thanks to its more 6,300 veterans today with “Through a Veteran’s Eye: A Salute” in Meadville.
Active Aging Inc. hosts the free program which begins at 8 a.m. at its facilities, 1034 Park Ave., Meadville.
The program includes an opening flag-raising ceremony, free public breakfast and lunch, multiple speakers and displays, plus a Quilts of Valor presentation to 22 veterans.
“We really need to recognize and honor service members who have sacrificed so much for all of us,” said Tami Boylan, chair of the Veteran’s Salute Committee. “We need to pay tribute to them.”
There are more than 17.8 million veterans nationwide with 6,310 in Crawford County, according to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau.
“We always get a nice turnout to honor the men and women in uniform who have answered and will continue to answer the call to enlist in our armed services to serve and protect this great nation,” Boylan said.
The observance begins with opening ceremonies, including an outdoor flag-raising conducted by the Meadville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2006 and Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52 of Meadville.
After the opening ceremonies, activities move indoors for Post 52’s Missing Man ceremony at 8:30 followed by a continental breakfast.
There are three different speakers on the program.
Richard Turk, a retired Allegheny College professor of naval and maritime history, will speak at 9 a.m. on the Battle of Midway, which was the turning point in the Pacific Theatre of World War II.
Bill Fetterolf, a Vietnam veteran, will speak about his time as a soldier in Vietnam. He also will share part of a video he made while serving in Vietnam. Fetterolf will speak at 10:15 a.m.
Bill McComas, a civilian oceanographer employed by the U.S. Navy during the Cold War, will discuss his work including Arctic research which was done to support naval submarines. McComas will speak at 11:30 a.m.
A recognition luncheon for veterans follows at noon.
At 1 p.m. there will be a quilt presentation to 22 veterans by the Pennsylvania Stitchers of Valor, the local chapter of the National Quilts of Valor Foundation.
The day’s programming concludes at approximately 2 p.m. with photos of all the veterans in attendance by military branch.
“Through A Veteran’s Eye: A Salute” is sponsored by Vantage Healthcare, Active Aging Inc., The Meadville Tribune, Armstrong, Pennsylvania Link, Veterans of the Vietnam War Post 52 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.