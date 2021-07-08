Free music returns to Diamond Park today at 7 p.m. with a performance by Salmon Frank, a high-energy group known for its performances in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York.
The free concert, presented by Meadville Council on the Arts, is part of the Downtown Meadville Summer Concert Series, which continues each Thursday evening through Aug. 5.
The arts council recommends that attendees bring a chair or blanket for maximum comfort. There will be family-friendly activities during the show. In case of rain, the concert will be held at Unitarian Universalist Church, 356 Chestnut St.
• More information: Visit reverbnation.com/salmonfrank.