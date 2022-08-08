SAEGERTOWN — Water service in Saegertown may be disrupted temporarily starting today due to a valve replacement project.
Crews are to replace three valves to the borough’s water system this week.
Two of the valves are in the area of Euclid Avenue and Washington Street and the third valve is along Washington Street, according to Chuck Lawrence, borough manager.
Work on the system may last all week, though crews will try to minimize the time, he said.
Borough residents mainly in the Euclid Avenue and Washington Street area may experience temporary loss of service, low water pressure and discolored water.
Discoloration is due to sediment within the water system being disturbed, Lawrence said. It would be similar to discoloration when the borough’s fire hydrants are flushed.
If discoloration occurs, residents should run cold water tap until it is clear, he added.
