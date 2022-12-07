Carl Maurana was a fixture in Saegertown schools for more than 30 years following World War II. Graduates from the 1960s and ’70s still remember him patrolling hallways, his daughter Andrea Stearns said this week.
“You’d better have found a place to be,” Stearns, 70, said with a laugh. “He was a great dad and he was really a big marshmallow, but when it came to school or anything like that — left, right, left, right — you know what I mean?”
Maurana came upon his military-style approach honestly, having served in the Army from early 1942 to late 1945, including nearly six months as a prisoner of war in Germany.
Before his time as teacher, coach, counselor and principal in Saegertown and before his time with the 610th Tank Destroyer Battalion, Maurana was a sophomore at Thiel College in 1941. A member of the school’s first undefeated football team that year (and its second five years later following the team’s wartime hiatus), Maurana was also a fixture at the Greenville Dinor, one of numerous odd jobs that kept him busy in an effort to meet the $215 tuition.
Maurana, who died in 1992, was washing dishes at the restaurant when he learned of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that took place 81 years ago today.
By the next day, the U.S. had declared war. By February, his daughter recalled, Maurana — like many thousands of his countrymen — had enlisted.
Maurana told the story of the years that followed in a manuscript he completed after a stroke in 1978 led to his retirement as an educator. The manuscript remained largely forgotten for decades until it was recently rediscovered among a box of his things by Jason Stearns, Andrea’s son, and his wife, Natalie Stearns, both teachers at Meadville Area Senior High. The memoir was based largely on a wartime journal Maurana wrote and illustrated after being captured in a German counterattack in Szarais, France, on Sept. 8, 1944.
Now that manuscript — “Two Times and Out” — has been published and is available for purchase at Tattered Corners New & Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St., as well as online.
Andrea Stearns was familiar with many of her father’s wartime stories, but had never read his manuscript. Since her son and daughter-in-law prepared it for publication, piecing together typed portions and deciphering several handwritten sections, she has read it twice and it has become clear that in telling his stories to his children, Maurana left out a great deal in an effort to keep things as simple as possible.
She had heard him recount his belief that his unit was vulnerable to being overrun by the Germans due to an approach left underprotected — a belief that soon proved true. She had not heard, however, of what happened after a German tank came up the lane toward where men in Maurana’s unit lay in hastily dug trenches.
“As we were being rooted out of the slit trenches,” he wrote, “I was taken by a German soldier who had followed the tank. It was at this point that the German soldier opened up on Private Clifford Hook, who had been slow to react to the German soldier’s command to put up his hands and to surrender. The German soldier had fired his automatic weapon at close range, hitting Private Hook in the head and face.”
Thirty years after her father’s death and more than 75 years after the end of World War II, Andrea Stearns still finds the story “heartwrenching.”
“Some of the things in there — and that man never talked about — I said to Natalie, ‘How did they even function in their lives?’” Andrea said. “I’ve read the book twice now and every time I read it I cry when I get to those different parts.”
For Natalie Stearns, making the book available to others quickly became a labor of love, one that culminated when she met her deadline. Published through Amazon.com, the book “went live” on Veterans Day, she said.
After arriving at Utah Beach in Normandy, France, in late July, Maurana’s unit makes its way into the fight to drive German forces back. Much of the memoir relates the months following their capture, a time that resembles a dystopian version of the POW sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes” with laughs few and far between: Prisoners of war doing what they could to keep track of the war and the outside world while making things difficult for their captors while afflicted by body lice and unable to obtain soap to clean themselves or their clothing.
Maurana is eventually transferred from one stalag, a German prison camp, to another before being liberated by Russian forces — moves that give the book its title. After marching across France with the Germans, he and his fellow prisoners walked much of the way to Poland; the journey home eventually took him through Ukraine, back to France with a stop in Tunisia before landing in Miami on April 12, 1945.
But the story is not all deprivation. There’s also the girl he meets at a USO dance in New Jersey before shipping out in 1944 — “a young lady I liked very much,” he wrote decades later. He manages to get her name, Lois Evans, and her phone number and even takes her on a “real date” but before he can see her at another dance, his unit is moved in anticipation of heading to Europe.
It wasn’t until the next spring that Maurana, significantly lighter after his spell as a prisoner and the months it took him and other POWs to make their way back to U.S. forces, called Lois again. He still had the number, it seems.
“I left the message that I was in New York,” he wrote, “and in a matter of minutes I was at Lois’ place of employment.”
In a matter of months, the two were married. A few years after that, Mauranu had his degree from Thiel and soon took a teaching position in Saegertown, where the couple spent nearly a half-century together, not only raising a family but helping to guide American Legion Post 205, the Saegertown Public Library and Saegertown Volunteer Fire Department, with Carl spending time as the borough’s mayor as well.
“He influenced a lot of people,” Natalie Stearns said of the father-in-law whose wartime story she shepherded into print. “He was a well-loved man.”
