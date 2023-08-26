WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Emma Kennerknecht is someone who really enjoys rabbits — whether talking about them or just having them around.
Kennerknecht, a 15-year-old from Saegertown, also is the Pennsylvania State Rabbit Breeders Association’s 2023 Rabbit Queen.
Kennerknecht has about 200 rabbits at her Saegertown area home that she raises.
She fell in love with rabbits as a toddler, when her parents got Kennerknecht her first rabbit from the Crawford County Fair. Kennerknecht was a little more than 2 years old at the time.
“I absolutely loved him,” Kennerknecht said. “He lived until I was 7 and the rabbit was 2 or 3 years old when got him. As pets, they live longer than breeding stock.”
When Kennerknecht reached age 8, she wanted to join 4-H, and raise a pig or cow as a project animal.
“But I was told I had to start with rabbit — and it just grew from there,” she said of her foray into rabbit breeding, or cuniculture.
“My first rabbit (in 4-H) was a mini rex breed,” she said. “I wanted to breed the mini rex to bring babies to the fair the next year, so then I had to get a Holland lop breed to do 4-H showmanship with. The next year, for a market project, I got a New Zealand (breed) rabbit and I just fell in love with them. I go all over the country now showing New Zealands.”
Kennerknecht, though, isn’t just showing rabbits. She’s gaining knowledge by raising various breeds and studying to become a judge at rabbit competitions.
As the state association’s Rabbit Queen, Kennerknecht also is giving public talks about rabbits such as one she gave Friday at a tent outside the rabbit barn at the Crawford County Fair.
To win the state title, Kennerknecht had to fill out a six-page application, be able to identify various breeds, get through an interview by judges, pass a written knowledge test, and judge four classes of rabbits.
Kennerknecht said she recently passed the American Rabbit Breeder Association’s Registrar exam to work toward becoming a national association licensed judge.
“I like learning about other different breeds,” she said “Since I was about 9 or 10, I’ve worked with my (Flying Fur) 4-H Club leaders and have helped judge the Waterford Fair together. I’ve also judged at the Cochranton Fair.”
In October, Kennerknecht heads to Kentucky for the American Rabbit Breeder Association’s 100th anniversary convention. She’ll show Baxter, a white New Zealand breed that’s her show rabbit this year, and also will run for National Rabbit Queen.
“I really love them,” Kennerknecht said of the New Zealand breed.
New Zealand and Holland Lops are the two breeds that make up the vast majority of her 200 rabbits.
“I do have a certain few I’m attached to,” Kennerknecht said as she cradled Baxter in her arms during an interview Friday.
Kennerknecht said raising rabbits is relatively easy for a novice — not taking up much space or time.
“If you only have one, you only need a 24 (inch) by 24 (inch) cage for most breeds,” she said. “You want to keep them clean, care for it and love it. You really only need about 3 minutes or so a day.”
However, with about 200 rabbits at home to care for, it does take Kennerknecht a bit longer.
“About three hours for the chores by myself,” she said with a smile.
