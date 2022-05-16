Saegertown sophomore Alexis Clayton was named the winner of the 87th American Legion essay contest sponsored by Post 205 in Saegertown.
This year’s essay topic was “What does the 19th Amendment mean to me?” The annual contest provides the winner and runners-up the opportunity to win cash prizes and certificates.
Since the inception of the Department of Pennsylvania State Essay Contest in 1935, The American Legion has awarded well over $500,000 in scholarships, while local American Legion posts, counties, districts and sections have also offered suitable awards and prizes for their respective best essay winners as well.
The essays were read by a committee of Saegertown High School teachers and judging was finalized by the board of the Legion Post 205. Sophomores Nola Zook, Alyssa Arblaster, Ella Tautin and Sadie Polach were awarded runners-up to Clayton out of the 30 10th-grade honors students who entered the competition.
Clayton believes the 19th Amendment is an important topic and claims her mother inspired her and enabled her to be a better fit for the topic.
“She always raised me and my siblings to be independent and fight for our rights,” Clayton said. “I think that learning drove a passion to write about something as important as the 19th Amendment.”
The contest inspired many others, including Zook, who found the contest both educational and enlightening.
“I researched activists for women’s suffrage, and it inspired me to write an interesting and educated essay,” Zook said.
Fellow runner-up Arblaster also gained important knowledge from her research for the essay.
“I never realized the gravity of the suffragettes’ experiences until I began to write my essay,” Arblaster said. “It opened my eyes to the feelings of isolation and anger that anyone who fights against discrimination often feels.”
The 19th Amendment states in part: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”
