A Saegertown area man is accused by Erie Police Department of rioting and related crimes for allegedly breaking a window at the Erie Municipal Building on May 30, 2020, sparking a subsequent night of violence in that city.
Police allege Miguel Angel Rivera’s action that night “was the catalyst for violent civil unrest and vandalism to the City of Erie’s downtown district,” according to the arrest affidavit filed with the charges.
On that night, people in Erie had been protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, five days earlier.
Rivera is accused of throwing what presumably was a piece of brick through the window of the print shop at the Erie Municipal Building at 9:21 p.m., according to the affidavit.
Rivera, 28, of 16518 Townhouse Road, faces a preliminary hearing on charges of riot, institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct on June 2 before Magisterial District Judge Thomas Carney in Erie.
Rivera was identified through the review of multiple surveillance videos from the Erie Municipal Building and downloads of social media content, the affidavit said.
The surveillance video from 9:21 p.m. showed a Black man — wearing a black sweatshirt with the hood up, jeans, and black and white sneakers — throw an object through the window. The man in the video had a distinctive left-hand tattoo that cover the surface area of the hand, the affidavit said.
Other surveillance video from the building has the same man with the hood of his sweatshirt down, not obscuring his face. Additional video showed the same man walking south on Parade Street with two women during the peaceful protests prior to the riot, the affidavit said.
The suspect’s picture was shown to area law enforcement agencies and posted on the Erie Police Department’s social media page without feedback, the affidavit said.
During further investigation, police found a Facebook profile showing the same suspect within the content of the account, “Angel Rivera,” the affidavit said. The suspect’s social media page also showed the same distinctive left-hand tattoo, the affidavit said.
Police turned over case information on “Angel Rivera” to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Erie office in January of this year. The affidavit said FBI officials told Erie police a JNET facial recognition of “Angel Rivera” confirmed the suspect as Rivera.
The Unified Judicial System Portal, or JNET, allows law enforcement users to access important case, court, participant and warrant information not available to the public.
The affidavit said the FBI found Rivera had an unrelated arrest by Meadville Police Department stemming from an alleged assault in Meadville on Oct. 10, 2021. The Meadville police report included mugshots that depicted Rivera being the same man involved in the riots, the affidavit said.
Rivera was arrested last Thursday and placed in the Erie County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bond. However, he was able to post bond through a professional bondsman Monday and was released.
Meanwhile, Rivera is scheduled to go to trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in June on charges of simple assault and harassment filed by city police for the alleged October 2021 assault in the city. Rivera is free on nonmonetary bond in the Crawford County case.
