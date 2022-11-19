SAEGERTOWN — The third annual Saegertown Lighted Tractor Parade takes place today at 6:30 p.m. The free event starts on North Street, heads south on Euclid Avenue to Mill Street, then goes one block east to Grant Street, where the procession heads north through the borough to North Street and finally back to Euclid.
More than 30 tractors are expected to loop around the borough. The parade, which started in response to the cancellation of the 2021 Linesville Lighted Tractor Parade, is open only to tractors from residents of the borough and the neighboring townships of Cussewago, Hayfield and Woodcock.
In addition to the parade, Saegertown United Methodist Church will host the Saegertown Community Christmas Festival at the church, 620 Euclid Ave., beginning at 4:30. Live music, food, crafts, face painting and a live nativity are among the activities planned for the free event.
The fourth Linesville Tractor Parade, which featured nearly 140 tractors in 2020, takes place Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in Linesville.
