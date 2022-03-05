The Saegertown Community Ministerium will host Lenten luncheons on Wednesdays at noon during Lent. Please join us for an inspirational message and lunch provided by the host church.
A love offering will be received for the ministerium to support those meeting hard times in our community.
The Lenten luncheon schedule is as follows: March 9 at Twelve Apostles Lutheran Church; March 16, St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church; March 23, Saegertown United Methodist Church; March 30, at St. Bernadette’s Catholic Church; and April 6, Saegertown United Methodist Church.
Contact any of these Saegertown churches for additional information.