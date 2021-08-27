Meadville native and Saegertown Junior-Senior High graduate Shawn Morelli earned a silver medal in cycling at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Morelli’s silver in the women’s 3,000-meter individual pursuit track cycling event was the first medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Games and was the third of Morelli’s Paralympic career. Morelli, 45, won two cycling gold medals at the 2016 Rio Games.
“Today was a hard fought day filled with adversity,” Morelli said in a tweet after the race. “I am grateful to be able to perform and come home with a Silver. Thank you to all my friends, family, coaches and sponsors.”
Entering the competition, Morelli had held the Paralympic record for the C4 classification of the 3,000-meter individual pursuit, having set the mark in Rio. She proceeded to cut nearly 11 seconds off that time Wednesday, racing to the finish in 3:46.842 in qualifying for the medal round.
But it wasn’t enough to match Emily Petricola of Australia, who broke Morelli’s record time during the qualifying rounds with a time of 3:38.061, shaving nearly 20 seconds off Morelli’s Rio time.
Petricola, 41, went on to take the gold medal, lapping Morelli and thus ending the pursuit prior to the completion of the full 3,000 meter distance. Keely Shaw of Canada earned the bronze medal.
“I think everybody (who falls short of defending a title) is a little bit (disappointed), but a medal at the Games is a medal at the Games,” Morelli said after the race, according to a report on TeamUSA.org. “It still means you’re one of the best in the world. (Petricola) threw down an awesome ride, and she brought it. Now I know what I’ve got to do to get back to her.”
The C4 classification for Paralympic cycling events indicates the degree of limitations faced by participating athletes. Cycling classes range from C1 to C5 with lower numbers indicating more severe limitations in the athletes limbs, according to the International Paralympic Committee. C class athletes ride standard racing bikes that are typically modified to accommodate their capabilities. Paralympic cycling competitors in other classes may ride three-wheeled bikes or recumbent handcycles.
Morelli, a former Army officer, graduated from Saegertown in 1994. In 2007, she was severely injured by an improvised explosive device alongside a remote Afghanistan road. The incident damaged her spinal column, blinded her in her left eye, and left her with limited movement and strength on the right side of her body.
With two more events to compete in, Morelli could bring home another medal or two. She will defend her gold medal in the road time trial, the event she considers her best, and will also participate in the road race.
The time trial begins Monday at 7 p.m. EST. The road race will take place Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
