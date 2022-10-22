SAEGERTOWN — When Linesville canceled its tractor parade in 2021, two Saegertown residents were “devastated” as they already had their tractors ready to participate.
Lacy Baker said she and April Archacki decided to see if Saegertown would be interested in having a tractor parade.
They wanted to “bring life to Saegertown” for the holiday season. She said when somebody drives through Saegertown, they will be assured it’s “holiday ready.” The bridge at the end of town is decorated with holiday lights and people got involved.
Now in its third year, the parade will be Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
There is one difference between the parades in the two towns — Saegertown limits its entries to residents of Saegertown and the neighboring townships of Cussewago, Hayfield and Woodcock, said Lacy Baker, one of the founders. The first parade had 28 tractors and 30 are expected to be in this year’s event.
One feature will be an entry from the former Bessemer Railroad System, she said, noting somebody bought it from a person in Conneaut Lake and sandblasted it back to its original railroad colors. She believes that will be exciting for railroad enthusiasts.
While the parade is a featured attraction, the Saegertown United Methodist Church also is participating by opening its doors to the community for special events. Tiffany Price of the church said it will serve refreshments, popcorn, cookies, hot cocoa and hot cider. Face painting and “make and take” crafts for children also will be among the special activities, which start at 4:30 p.m. at the church, located at 620 Euclid Ave. And, of course, Santa Claus and his helpers are scheduled to be there, too.
In the meantime, more plans are being made. Price said the church will have a “live nativity,” with sheep. She is trying to locate a donkey as well but said there will be a live nativity for sure.
And, there will be live music by Seventh Day. Price said they are working on schedules right now.
The community is working together to bring a holiday feeling to the borough — all free to the public.
The parade will start on North Street and proceed to Euclid Avenue to Mill Street, Grant Street, North and back to Euclid Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.