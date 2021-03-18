SAEGERTOWN — An organization that has given more than $64,000 in scholarships may disband next month if more people don't come forward to carry on the work.
The Saegertown High School Alumni Association Board will meet April 7 and vote at that time whether to continue.
The group isn't considering disbanding because of a lack of interest on the part of the officers. Members have said they simply are getting older and need "younger blood" to continue the work started in the fall of 2010 with the first scholarship awarded in July 2011.
"It's a labor of love," said Jan Ryan Metzler, a member of the Class of 1959 and the organization's president.
She said while the group still loves the work, they are realizing they no longer can do it.
Other board members are Donna Copeland Wermlinger (Class of 1960), vice president, and Carla Beer Conrad (Class of 1959), secretary. The treasurer, Sylvia Heald, retired recently and Conrad has taken over those duties.
The association started when a member of the Class of 1960 donated funds for a scholarship.
Alumni decided to form the association with the idea of not only keeping memories of school days live, but also presenting scholarships to help students as they began college.
The officers elected then are the same ones still serving.
Five years ago, Jan Payne became membership secretary.
The officers said the work is not hard now because everything is well organized.
The big project is the annual banquet where the president speaks.
In preparation for the banquet, 10th- or 11th-grade students at the school design a program cover so it is different each year. The winner of the design competition is given a monetary award.
Wermlinger said the other preparations "are down to a science" and she would gladly share the plans with whoever takes over. Other alumni members help with the banquet.
Funds are not a part of the problem because alumni and businesses are very generous with donations, they added.
The other committees are memberships and a sign committee.
Metzler said about 120 people attend the banquet — with about 95 percent of them the older alumni. The scholarship winners and their parents are invited.
The officers said there are only six or seven meetings a year and all the work entails about 20 to 25 hours annually for Saegertown alumni.
"It's fun," Wermlinger said. "We're proud of our schools."
The officers believe the organization is important because of the scholarships given not just by the association, but by families or classes in memory of someone.
The members have fond memories of their time at Saegertown High and the camaraderie they shared. They also would like to see the organization continue to benefit students.
Anyone who is interested in taking over the organization is asked to call one of the officers before the April 7 meeting.
• More information: Call Metzler at (814-336) 4143, Wermlinger at (814) 336-4298 or Conrad at (814) 336.6417, or visit saegertownalumniassociation.com.