SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — A more-than-100-unit housing development in Sadsbury Township is moving forward on the west side of Conneaut Lake.
In September, Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors gave preliminary approval to Reflections on Conneaut Lake, a proposed mixed-use housing development. The preliminary approval was contingent upon approval of meeting all engineering requirements for the proposed project.
Developer Frank Pelly of Wexford has proposed Reflections on Conneaut Lake on a 75-acre site in the area of Pymatuning Avenue and Aldina Drive, on the west side of the lake. The area located in the township, about a mile south of Conneaut Lake Park.
The development would have 22 single-family homes, 37 carriage homes and 44 townhouses when completed, David Lucci of Victor Wetzel Associates, architect for the project, told the board.
Final plans for the site are being development and will address the township's concerns for the project, he told supervisors.
Those plans include final design of stormwater retention facilities as well as sewage and water utility lines, according to Lucci.
It has not been determined yet whether a grinder-pump or a gravity based sewer system will be used, he said.
Water for the development will be from Aqua Pennsylvania, a water utility that already serves portions of the township, Lucci said. Plans call for Aqua Pennsylvania to install a water line along the right of way of Aldina Drive to serve the development. Aqua Pennsylvania would buy water in bulk from the borough to serve the development.
