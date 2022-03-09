SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Conditional use permits for two residential housing projects by the same developer have been approved by Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors.
The separate multi-family duplex projects by developer Todd Joseph are planned on opposite sides of Conneaut Lake.
A four-unit, multi-story duplex is planned at the southern end of Comstock Street inside the Conneaut Lake Park property owned by Keldon Holdings LLC, which Joseph owns.
The development is in an area zoned suburban residential which permits multi-family housing, but as a conditional use approved by township supervisors.
A larger multi-unit duplex is planned on 16 acres owned by KLR Assets LLC, also owned by Joseph. The project is on State Route 18 and Iroquois Drive on the lake’s east side. The area is zoned lake area residential, which permits multi-family housing as a conditional use approved by township supervisors.
The most recent proposal, but not the final land development plan, has 69 single-story units, most as duplexes.
Supervisors held separate conditional use public hearings on the two projects Feb. 23. In January, the Sadsbury Township Planning Commission voted to recommend supervisors grant the conditional use for each development.
At their meeting Tuesday, supervisors unanimously approved the conditional use permits on separate votes, but with a stipulation that each project must be screened from the view of abutting residential properties as required under the township’s zoning code.
Before the votes were taken, Joseph Ferguson, the township’s attorney, said supervisors were going to take action prior to formal issuance of findings of fact and conclusions of law for each project.
Findings of fact and conclusions of law is the explanation of a land use decision by the board. It will list the relevant facts and the conclusions made after applying those facts to the relevant legal criteria.
Ferguson said formal transcripts of the Feb. 23 public hearings haven’t been completed.
Under state law, the findings of fact have to be issued within 45 days of a hearing.
The findings of fact for each project would have to be issued by April 9, Ferguson said. However, if supervisors waited until the April board meeting, it would be three days after that date — on April 12.
Ferguson noted the formal findings of fact will be posted on the township’s website and also will be provided to the developer.