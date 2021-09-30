SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Township officials will provide a collection site at the Sadsbury Township Building, 9888 State Highway 285, Conneaut Lake, on Saturday and Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon to dispose of leaf and yard waste.
The following material will be accepted for disposable: leaves, grass clippings, plant clippings, flowers, brush and branches up to 4 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length.
Unacceptable material includes soils, food waste from gardens or orchards, food compost, plastics, lumber and any wood or tree limbs over 4 inches in diameter or 4 feet in length.
Township personnel will be on-site to assist unloading and ensure only acceptable materials are placed in the container.
This service is limited to Sadsbury Township residents.
• More information: Call (814) 382-8579.