SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Sadsbury Township will hold its spring leaf/yard waste cleanup day on May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon and its general cleanup day on May 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., both at the municipal building, 9888 State Highway 285.
Items accepted for the leaf/yard waste day include leaves, grass clippings, plant clippings, flowers, brush and branches up to 4 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length. Unacceptable items include soils, food waste from gardens or orchards, food compost, plastics, lumber and any wood or tree limbs over 4 inches in diameter or 4 feet in length.
For the cleanup day, items that will not be accepted include electronics (including computers, monitors, printers, TVs, etc.), weekly household garbage, any kind of hazardous material or liquid waste, roof shingles and large quantities of building materials. Refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners will be accepted, but if the freon is not removed and tagged, a $4 removal fee will be imposed per unit.
Car and light truck tires will be accepted for a fee of $4 per tire.
These services are limited to residents and property owners of Sadsbury Township.
• More information: Call (814) 382-8579.