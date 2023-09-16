SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Sadsbury Township will provide a collection site at the township building, 9888 State Route 285, Conneaut Lake, on Oct. 7 and 28 from 9 a.m. to noon for township residents to dispose of leaf and yard waste.
The following material will be accepted for disposable: leaves, grass clippings, plant clippings, flowers, brush and branches up to 4 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length.
Unacceptable material includes soils, food waste from gardens or orchards, food compost, plastics, lumber and any wood or tree limbs over 4 inches in diameter or 4 feet in length.
Township personnel will be on site to assist unloading and ensure only acceptable materials are placed in the container.
• More information: Call the township office at (814) 382-8579.
