SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — The township has set two collection days in October for Sadsbury residents to dispose of leaf and yard waste.
Collection will be at the Sadsbury Township Building, 9888 State Highway 285, Conneaut Lake, Oct. 8 and 29 from 9 a.m. to noon for leaf and yard waste.
The following material is acceptable for disposable: leaves, grass clippings, plant clippings, flowers, brush and branches up to 4 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length.
Unacceptable material includes soils, food waste from gardens or orchards, food compost, plastics, lumber and any wood or tree limbs more than 4 inches in diameter or more than 4 feet in length.
Township personnel will be on-site to assist unloading and ensure only acceptable materials are placed in the container.
• More information: Call (814) 382-8579.
