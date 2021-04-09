SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Residents of Sadsbury Township can dispose of leaf and yard waste on April 24 and May 1 from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building, 9888 Route 285, Conneaut Lake.
The following material will be accepted for disposable: leaves, grass clippings, plant clippings, flowers, brush and branches up to 4 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length. Unacceptable material includes: soils, food waste from gardens or orchards, food compost, plastics, lumber and any wood or tree limbs over 4inches in diameter or 4 feet in length.
Township personnel will be on-site to assist unloading and ensure only acceptable materials are placed in the container.
• More information: Call (814) 382-8579.