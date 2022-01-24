SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Two proposed multi-family housing developments are up for discussion by the Sadsbury Township Planning Commission at tonight’s meeting.
Both land development plans are in the draft stage, according to the township’s website.
Developer Todd Joseph has proposed separate multiple dwelling projects on two parcels on land that his companies own.
The larger proposed project would be a 71-unit housing development with a six-unit commercial building on the east side of Conneaut Lake. It’s on an 18-acre site at the intersection of State Route 18 and Iroquois Drive owned by KLR Assets LLC, which Joseph owns.
Each housing unit is proposed at 1,631 square feet with a total of 35 paired duplex units and plus one single unit.
The commercial unit in the development would front on State Route 18 and have six units at 1,200 square feet each.
The smaller project would be a four-unit housing development at the southern end of Comstock Street inside the boundaries of Conneaut Lake Park on the west side of the lake. The Conneaut Lake Park property is owned by Keldon Holdings LLC, which Joseph also owns.
The development would have four three-story single family units, each with a footprint of 22 feet by 60 feet.
The larger project at Route 18 and Iroquois Drive is located within a suburban residential zoning district in the township.
The smaller project is located within a lake area residential zoning district.
Both zoning districts permit multi-family dwelling units as a conditional use under the township’s zoning regulations, according to the township’s website.
The township’s planning commission meets at 6:30 p.m. today at the Sadsbury Township Building, 9888 State Highway 285, Conneaut Lake.