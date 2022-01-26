SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Sadsbury Township Planning Commission has recommended township supervisors approve two housing developments, though commission members weren’t unanimous in their recommendation of the larger project.
Two separate multi-family dwelling projects are proposed on opposite sides of Conneaut Lake by developer Todd Joseph, who did not attend Monday night’s meeting. One is a housing project with more than 30 single-story duplexes plus a six-unit commercial building on the east side of the lake, while the other is a four-unit duplex project on the west side.
In separate actions the commission voted to recommend township supervisors approve each project.
Commission members voted 5-1 in favor of the condominium dwellings and six-unit commercial building on the east side of the lake and voted 6-0 to recommend a four-unit duplex project on the west side.
The larger housing project is on about 16 acres at the intersection of State Route 18 and Iroquois Drive owned by KLR Assets LLC, which Joseph owns.
The site would have 32 single-story duplex units plus two individual single-story units for a total of 66 dwellings, Mark Galbo of Allegheny Professional Services LLC told the commission. Each dwelling would be approximately 1,720 square feet with a garage. The preliminary plan presented Monday has five fewer housing units than the 71 initially proposed.
The housing development would be sold as condominiums with KLR Assets retaining ownership of the land, Galbo said. A homeowners association would be formed to maintain common areas of the development.
The streets in the development would be built to township specifications, Galbo said.
It would have public sewer from Conneaut Lake Joint Municipal Authority and has the authority’s approval for up to 80 equivalent domestic units, he said. Plans are underway to have public water service from Aqua Pennsylvania.
Land along Route 18 would be for a six-unit commercial building with units of 1,200 square feet each. It, too, would be served by public water and sewer, Galbo said. The commercial building, fronting on Route 18, is in an area zoned lake area transitional which permits commercial buildings.
However, the housing development is zoned lake area residential, which permits multi-family homes, but as a conditional use under the township’s zoning code. A conditional use of the property requires approval of the township supervisors.
In recommending township supervisors approve the project, commissioners suggested two changes. One was to remove two of the duplexes — a total of four units — at the southwest corner of the project to give more visual space to the adjoining property owner. The second was screening, such as trees or shrubs, be required along edges of the development.
Commissioners Harry (Skip) Leonhard, Erik Kulasa, Ray Andel, Dio Yost and Brian Bair voted for the project while Commissioner Ed Yates voted against it.
“It changes the character of the neighborhood,” Yates told the Tribune of why he voted against the project.
The commission also approved a four-unit housing development at the southern end of Comstock Street inside the boundaries of Conneaut Lake Park on the west side of the lake. The park property is owned by Keldon Holdings LLC, which Joseph also owns.
The Comstock Street development would be four condominium units of either two or three stories each and a garage, Galbo said. The condominiums would be paired as two duplexes with a footprint of 1,320 feet for each floor. It, too, would have a homeowners association, he said.
The Comstock Street development is located in a suburban residential zoning district in the township. Multi-family housing is permitted in such a zone, but as a conditional use approved by township supervisors.
Township supervisors are expected to act on the two conditional use requests at their meeting Feb. 8.