For many rural Americans, poverty, drug abuse and/or poor nutrition can lead to tooth decay.
Linda Ryan is executive director of Frederick, Maryland-based Mission of Mercy. The independent, nonprofit and faith-based community organization provides free health and dental care, and prescription medications to uninsured and underinsured people.
Mission of Mercy, founded in 1991 and launched in 1994, does not receive government funding, which means patients who utilize its services don’t need proof of poverty or residency.
The organization has a mobile dental unit operated by medical professionals including volunteer dentists who visit rural communities in various parts of Maryland and Pennsylvania.
“We’re finding with dental many individuals who have been on opioids for a long time,” Ryan said. “It is not uncommon, and many patients haven’t been to a dentist for like 25 years, and they come in and they need many extractions and they have lots of infection.”
Poor diet and nutrition can also contribute to dental problems for people in rural areas, she said.
“Folks who are indigent and only have a limited income probably eat fast food, lots of food with sugars,” Ryan said and added that the organization’s dentists regularly treat patients with tooth decay caused by consumption of sweetened drinks and fatty foods.
Rural communities often lack access to grocery stores that sell healthy food, said Geri Henchy, director of nutrition policy at Food Research & Action Center. The Washington, D.C.-based organization is the leading national nonprofit that works to eradicate poverty-related hunger and undernutrition in the U.S.
“Most commonly what (people) can get to might be something like the little food part of the gas station stores,” she said and added that those shops often have high prices and limited selection of healthy food.
“People have to go a long way if they want to get to a full-service (grocery) store,” Henchy said. “That means they have to make (food) choices of what they can bring back and make last for longer.”
Although many rural areas include farms, most locally grown food is shipped away to grocery stores.
“That complicates issues for rural communities,” Henchy said. “Food could be produced right in your community but you don’t get access to it because it has to go out.”
People, including senior citizens, in rural areas that don’t have enough money to buy healthy food often turn to federal and public school programs for help, she said.
“So there’s higher rates of participation on (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) in rural areas,” Henchy said. “SNAP is an important resource.”
The federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, also known as WIC, has an interface with the health care program.
“Everyone who is on Medicaid is automatically eligible for WIC,” Henchy said.
WIC offers a fruit and vegetable voucher, the amount of which the recent American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 roughly tripled, that can be used at farmers markets, she said.
Programs are also underway to provide food for some folks who lack access to grocery stores.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, most states including Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio participated in a SNAP online food purchasing and delivery two-year pilot program launched in April 2019.
Programs including SNAP and WIC benefit food systems as well as local economies, Henchy said.
“If you think about how much money is coming through in SNAP and WIC to a grocery store in a rural region, it’s a lot of money,” she said. “That’s why we think it’s key to supporting the health of rural families.”