The Russian Foreign Ministry issued sanctions against U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and nearly 400 U.S. lawmakers in retaliation for sanctions issued by the United States over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Kelly, who spoke out against Russia in an interview with The Meadville Tribune on Wednesday, brushed off the news and said that the sanctions wouldn’t affect him.
“Today, I woke up to the news that the Russian Government has formally levied sanctions against me. I consider these sanctions a badge of honor for standing up against Vladimir Putin and his brutal regime,” Kelly said on Thursday.
Kelly, 73, is in his sixth term representing northwestern Pennsylvania. The 16th Congressional District seat he currently holds includes all of Crawford County.
“I’ve never had bank accounts or summer vacation plans in Russia, but I’ll take Putin’s sanctions against me as confirmation that my stance against Russian aggression in Ukraine is making a difference,” Kelly said. “I’m proud to be on Putin’s list.”
Russia sanctioned 398 members of the U.S. House of Representatives. In a statement, Russia’s Foreign Ministry called the move “mirror sanctions” to what the Biden administration imposed on its lawmakers.
The announcement follows similar sanction Russia previously leveled against President Joe Biden and other senior White House officials.
The U.S. government has formally sanctioned Putin and other senior Russian officials, including numerous deputies of the State Duma, which is the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia.
Kelly has repeatedly voted in favor of sanctions on Russia, including recent votes such as a resolution to end importing Russian oil.