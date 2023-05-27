LINESVILLE — For entering a competitive barbecue contest for the first time ever, Russell’s BBQ of Linesville did quite well.
It wasn’t just a contest for bragging rights, either. It was the Memphis in May International Festival World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest down in Tennessee.
It’s a competition where teams representing the best of barbecue that have been honing their craft for years compete for the title of World Champion and a share of the more than $145,000 in prize money, according to the Memphis in May’s website.
Russell’s Dam Good BBQ Team lived up to its billing — winning the world championship in the chicken wings category for its smoked chicken wings, placing first out of 111 competitors. In the ribs category, it earned seventh place out of 80 teams competing.
“We took it seriously, but we had a really good time,” said 32-year-old Jon York, owner of Russell’s.
When Russell’s was announced the winner of chicken wings championship, York said there were tears in his eyes.
When Russell’s high placement in the ribs category later was announced, the team was amazed, he said.
“With ribs (announcement) I was like, ‘We’re here! We’re supposed to be here!’ It was crazy,” York said.
York said the whole experience was humbling.
“We just went to see how good our food stacks up against the best in the world,” he said. “We were providing our everyday item to see how good it was. “
Russell’s BBQ, 11107 Hartstown Road, Linesville, has been a barbecue-focused restaurant since 2017, York said.
The restaurant started out as a local diner in 2007 where York’s father, Russell, offered homemade meals and Jon’s sister, Janna, also developed a rub in 2007. In 2011, his father then began offering smoked pulled pork as a menu item on weekends, York said.
The York family later wanted to get out of the business, leasing the location to another operator, but it didn’t work out and it closed. The family then wanted to sell the place, York said.
“The best way to sell the place was to get it back open, up and running, but there were so many diners in the area,” York said of the 2017 reopening. “So that’s when it was decided to go barbecue and break the mold.”
Jon actually was running a restaurant in South Carolina when he decided return home to Linesville to help.
“It sounded interesting. It was fresh and I wasn’t loving what I was doing (in South Carolina),” he said.
“I spent a whole summer going back-and-forth. Work three weeks straight in South Carolina, then work three weeks straight here just going back-and-forth,” he. said. “I decided I like this barbecue thing and came back in the fall of 2018. “
In late 2018, the Yorks had a family meeting where it was decided to see where the barbecue business would lead, rather than sell it, York said.
“I started saucing (creating different flavors of barbecue sauce) in 2019,” he said. “I put all of my energy into barbecue.”
“I started working in our family restaurant when I was 16 years old, I’m 32 now,” he said. “My sister, Janna, went to culinary school and has taught me the culinary side, but I’ve taught myself on smoking the meats.”
It meant a lot of trial and error at first, but York never gave up trying.
“There are not a whole lot of secrets — it’s just consistency,” he said.
York uses large ceramic charcoal grills to smoke and cook the meats. A key is to not use too much smoke for the meat, according to York.
“There’s a fine line of flavor and firewood,” he said. “Some people smoke for 15 hours, but I don’t agree with it. Four to five hours is my limit.”
But it doesn’t mean one doesn’t stop experimenting with new flavors.
“It’s a combo of flavors here,” he said of what attracts customers to Russell’s. “We season the different meats differently. We’ve got 10 flavors of barbecue sauce to fit their palate. The meat is the vehicle, the sauce is the steering wheel. We let the customers drive it.”
