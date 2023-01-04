HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Democrats entered Tuesday with a slim functional minority and ended the first day of the new legislative session by electing one of their own as the speaker of the House.
That was until the ensuing acceptance speech from Rep. Mark Rozzi.
The Berks County lawmaker, voted into the speaker role with the necessary support of some Republican members, declared he would shed his Democratic political designator and become an independent, leading the House as speaker without party affiliation.
“While there has been a lot of discussions about making history with today’s vote, I do not want to disappoint. The Commonwealth that is home to Independence Hall will now be home to this Commonwealth’s first independent speaker of the House,” Rozzi said immediately following his election.
Rozzi received 115 votes. Republican Rep. Carl Metzgar of Somerset County received 85 votes. There were 200 members seated Tuesday with vacancies in three other districts.
“I pledge to caucus with neither the Republicans nor the Democrats. My staff will be made up of people from both parties. I pledge my allegiance and my loyalty to no interest in this building, to no interest in our politics. I pledge my loyalty to the people of the Commonwealth. The people who are tired of the hyper-partisanship from both parties,” Rozzi said.
Democrats said Rozzi will remain a Democrat and not switch his registration to independent. But Republicans insisted otherwise Tuesday night, saying that Rozzi will become an independent. Assuming Democrats retain the three open seats, Rozzi as an independent would tie the House at 101-101, when every seat is filled.
Appearing with top Democrats several hours after the vote, Rozzi told reporters in the Capitol that his move to the dais was “totally unexpected.”
But Rozzi said he would not make any “grand announcement.” He refused to take questions from reporters there, including whether he will change his registration to independent.
“The speakership is a nonpartisan — and I want to repeat that — nonpartisan officer of the House, entrusted with maintaining the integrity of the House,” he told reporters. “That will be my focus as speaker.”
Republicans currently hold a 101-99 voting majority. Democrats won 102 seats in the November midterm elections, enough for a one-seat majority with the House at full complement. The three ensuing vacancies caused the party to slide into the minority at the outset of this new 2023-24 legislative session. A court dispute continues over special election dates to fill those vacancies.
Republican Rep. Jim Gregory of Blair County nominated Rozzi to become speaker. The motion was seconded by Gregory’s fellow Republican, Rep. Tim O’Neal of Washington County.
After the vote, Gregory said he’d been speaking with Rozzi for months about potentially becoming independent and seeking the speaker role. They were motivated by criticisms that the House has been dysfunctional. Gregory said he hadn’t pitched the idea to his colleagues until the hour leading up to Tuesday’s vote.
“Only in the last hour. They were not aware. I made it a suggestion to them: ‘Go to Mark Rozzi, I think you might be able to do it.’ And, they did,” Gregory said, adding that he was unaware of any other members of the House willing to make such a move.
“This is politics in Pennsylvania and we just saw something that doesn’t happen very often,” Gregory said.
Gregory and Rozzi worked together on a proposed amendment to Pennsylvania’s constitution that would open a two-year window for child sex abuse victims to file civil lawsuits beyond the expiration of the statute of limitations. It resulted from the infamous grand jury reports on child sex abuse within the Catholic Dioceses in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Department of State failed to properly advertise the proposal, a mistake that scuttled years of efforts and kept it off ballots in the primary election of 2021. The process was since renewed and prioritized in a bipartisan manner. Gregory said the proposal could make the ballot in this year’s primary on May 16.
Tuesday marked the return of the new House of Representatives following an election cycle in which 49 new members were voted into the lower chamber. The thin majority and eventual vacancies created a power vacuum in the state Capitol that both parties sought to fill.
Anticipation built ahead of Tuesday’s session to swear in the new members. After House election returns were recognized and all members had taken the oath of office, Chief Clerk Brooke Wheeler, serving administratively as the interim House speaker, called for a vote on a resolution to begin the speaker election shortly after noon.
Wheeler initially asked the lower chamber to move forward but immediately stopped when Democrats called out in dispute. A vote didn’t happen and the House was put at ease for hours.
While unwelcome it didn’t exactly surprise considering the situation.
Metzgar confirmed to The Associated Press later Tuesday that he had been chosen by the Republican caucus as its speaker nominee. House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, representing parts of Philadelphia and Delaware counties, was her party’s presumptive choice.
Rep. Bryan Cutler, the new Republican House leader and the immediate past speaker, previously told members of the press that he’s not seeking reelection as speaker.
Immediately following the vote, Cutler emphasized that even at full complement, with Rozzi’s shift to political independence, the party split will likely be 101-101-1. He said the choice of Rozzi was “good news for the voters because he pledged to work with both sides.”
“I would expect him to be speaker for the entirety of the term just as I was last term,” Cutler said. “I think that this provides a level of stability that an on-again, off-again, different party switching, would not have been as functional.”
While the House was at ease the state Senate moved forward with its own swearing-in ceremony. Sen. Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, saw the interim tag removed as she was elected as the upper chamber’s leader, senate president pro tempore. She is the first woman to hold the position.
The Senate further conducted business as the House was in wait. Eventually, the two bodies joined in the House chamber to conduct a joint session to certify election returns recognizing the victory of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis — Davis resigned from the House as a result of the outcome, creating one vacancy — as governor and lieutenant governor, respectively. That got a standing ovation from about half of the lawmakers in attendance.
The full Legislature chose a director of the Legislative Reference Bureau, then it recessed. Senators moved back to their chamber to finish their day’s business.
The House? It returned about 3:55 p.m. with the unprecedented speaker election.
“We must have a speaker that reflects the realities that we have here before us,” Gregory said, a nod to the thin majority. He later added that the House majority could potentially shift more than once this year with three special elections and a fourth vacancy, Republican Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver’s seat in Montour and Northumberland counties, on the verge.
Culver is her party’s nominee for the vacant seat in the state Senate’s 27th District, which was vacated by former state senator John Gordner who now works as counsel with Senate leader Ward.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
