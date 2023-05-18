VERNON TOWNSHIP — The bridge that carries Route 98 over Van Horne Run in Vernon Township has reopened to traffic following the completion of a box culvert installation project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday afternoon.
The project included removing the existing 24-foot single-span concrete tee beam bridge and installing a reinforced concrete box culvert. Additional work included paving and improvements to the roadway approaches, drainage, guiderail, delineators and pavement markings.
This portion of Route 98 is part of the Pennsylvania Bicycle Route A.
The existing bridge was built in 1937 and was classified as poor condition. Approximately 4,700 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
The contractor was Glenn O. Hawbaker of State College, and the contract cost is $680,998.
