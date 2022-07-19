Route 18 (State Street) in the borough of Albion will now be closed to through traffic beginning Wednesday to allow for railroad work.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials, in announcing the change, said CN Transportation will be fixing the railroad crossing near the intersection of Canal Street and Water Street along Route 18.
The closure is expected to remain in place through Sunday and a detour will be posted using routes 18, 20 and 6N.
