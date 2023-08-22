SPRING TOWNSHIP — The bridge that carries Route 18 over Conneaut Creek Tributary in Spring Township has reopened to traffic, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday.
The bridge, located between Angling Road and Shadeland Road, had been closed since early June to replace the previous structure with a box culvert.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
