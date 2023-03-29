VERNON TOWNSHIP — Wearing a striped tie and a newsboy cap, 8-year-old Zane Tau gazed down the lane toward the 10 pins staring back at him on a recent Friday evening. Tau, a lefty in everything except sports, held a 10-pound ball with his right hand, steadying it with his left.
His spare in the first frame had been the rarely seen nine-pin variety — after knocking down just one pin with his first ball, he picked up the rest with his second one. He left his second frame open with just seven pins and now he was looking to get back on track in the third frame.
With a few quick steps forward, he sent a gently hooking ball down the alley and watched as it spun past the head pin to the Brooklyn side, taking out five pins in the process. The next ball, however, rolled inevitably toward the left-hand gutter, leaving him with two consecutive open frames.
With that out of his system, Zane proceeded to pick up spares in the next two frames and a strike in the sixth, on his way to a more-than-respectable 140 game — 261 with his handicap.
They’ve been setting them up and knocking them down since 1958 at Plaza Lanes, so in honor of the alley’s 65th anniversary, owners Kurt Baird and Ramon Rodriguez are holding a Generations league — two-person teams made up of friends or family members from different generations. The 10-team pool includes bowlers from 8 to 87 years old and is one of several generation-themed offerings planned over the course of the year at Plaza Lanes on Smock Highway.
The idea for the league grew organically from what the owners see each week at the lanes, according to Rodriguez.
“It came out of watching what happens here. We see generations in leagues, at birthday parties,” he said. “Especially after 65 years — grandparents bring grandkids, moms bring their daughters after prom.”
Moms bring their daughters to the bowling alley after prom?
“I wouldn’t call it a crowd, but it’s happened more than once,” Rodriguez said, recalling one mother who said she had gone bowling after her prom and was continuing the tradition. “We get kids at prom time coming here in their formal attire — it really classes things up.”
Surveying the Generations league from near where several of his family members were honored along with other members of the Western Crawford County Bowling Association Hall of Fame, Baird declared the experimental league a success.
“It’s a good, fun, friendly group,” he said. “It kind of has a different vibe than most leagues, because I think it’s mostly family.”
Such was the case for Zane Tau, whose teammate, Morgan Tau, was not only his mother but also the woman who taught him to throw the hook he displayed. Morgan — a lefty in everything including sports — sent eight pins flying on the first ball of her third frame, then watched as the second ball slid past the 5 and 8 pins that had been left standing.
“I really enjoy it,” Morgan said as play continued around her. “I love being with my son and I love that he shares the same passion that I do for bowling.”
The bowlers in the league represent six generations, from the Baby Boomers of the mid-20th century to Generation Alpha today. Like several league members, Morgan Tau said she had grown up bowling but then had taken a hiatus that eventually stretched into about 20 years. Now, however, she’s in three leagues and has helped Zane become involved in two of his own. Husband Mike serves as “ball boy” and “chauffeur,” Morgan joked, making bowling a true family affair.
It’s easy to understand the appeal, according to Morgan. The sport is social in nature, provides some physical activity and, above all, is fun — “All of the above, really,” she said.
A few lanes over, 87-year-old Bob Griggs of Espyville, who also bowls in multiple leagues, shared similar feelings. He’s been bowling since the 1950s and averages around 140 to 150 these days.
“It’s dropped through the years,” Griggs, smiling, said of his average. “I’ve been bowling a long time.”
Despite his experience, the Generations league was a first for Griggs, who had teamed with his nephew, 64-year-old Albert Griggs of Jefferson, Ohio.
“It’s something different,” Bob said. “It’ll probably grow when more get to know about it.”
The appeal was obvious to the men as they went back and forth over who was the worse bowler: It’s fun.
“He’s usually carrying me,” Bob said of Albert.
“He’s carrying me this game,” Albert was quick to reply, before adding, “When you’re bowling good, it’s fun, and you can take your anger out sometimes when you leave pins — not like golf. I used to break a lot of clubs.”
As Albert was recalling disappointing golf equipment, Mary Lou Lenhardt, 79, was sending the pins flying in the next lane over. Her strike in the seventh frame was her second of the game along with five spares to that point. The Conneautville resident was on her way to a 154, which came out to 231 with her handicap.
Lenhardt began bowling as a sophomore in high school, she said, when Conneautville had its own lanes. She stuck with it for years, but then she had a family and took a break from the sport — a break that lasted about 30 years. Now, she’s back and much of her family had joined her in the Generations league.
“My granddaughter,” Lenhardt said, gesturing to her teammate, “and her husband is two lanes over, bowling with his mother, and her husband’s brother — right here — is bowling with his father, which would be my granddaughter’s father-in-law — so it’s sort of a family group.”
Unlike when Plaza Lanes first opened, the scoring is now completely automated, so keeping track of the various family trees, teams and scores was easy.
Like other league members, Lenhardt said the friendly league was appealing in large part because of the social component. Playing with some people you know and meeting others with a similar interest makes for a good time. But that wasn’t the only attraction for Lenhardt.
“I’m a little bit competitive,” she said, smiling, before making her way to the lane. With an efficient three-step approach, she guided an effortless hook down the lane to pick up the pin she had left on the previous ball.
