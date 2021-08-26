WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Having just vanquished 10 other competitors in perhaps the most cacophonous contest the Crawford County Fair has ever seen, the winner let his coach do the talking.
Thirteen-year-old Xander Wood, wearing a Critters Inc. 4-H T-shirt that read “Grow ’em and Show ’em” on the back, said the newly crowned champ could be a bit temperamental.
“He is nice sometimes, but when you try to get near the ladies, he’s not so friendly,” Xander said.
Xander was referring to RJJ, the 10-month old mixed breed Red Sex Link rooster in his hands.
This rooster, it seemed, was a bit of a diva.
As for the secret to RJJ’s copious crowing, Xander speculated that the bird fed off the bedlam of the contest, which was conducted Wednesday evening in front of the entrance to the Poultry Barn and just across from where a rock band played on the West End Stage.
“The other ones crowing and all the talking made him want to crow,” he said.
And crow he did: 16 cock-a-doodle-do’s over the course of 10 intense minutes of competition, more than enough to take the blue ribbon.
On one side of a row of a dozen cages stood the rooster handlers, on the other the judges who would count each crow, one for each bird. Once the clock started, handlers placed their roosters in their cage and closed the door; the rules prohibited handlers from touching their roosters again until the choral competition was complete. But nothing in the rules prohibited them from coaching, coaxing and cajoling their cocks in any way they saw fit short of touching them.
For 13-year-old Sonia Hayden of Meadville, whose 2-year-old Naked Neck black-breasted red, King Tut, had already helped her become 4-H champion in overall showmanship, the winning strategy was clear.
“Dangle a lady in front of him,” she said moments before the contest got off the ground.
As the cry-off approached, poultry department officials pulled the tarp off the row of cages that made up the playing field and the last of a few raindrops dissipated.
It was time for fowl play.
The calls of the cocks weren’t exactly siren-like, but by the time the birds were in full chorus a crowd of about 50 wide-eyed spectators had flocked to see the contest. Some pecked away at funnel cake, others seemed to nod their heads in amazement. It was hard to judge whether it was the 11 roosters roostering or the 11 handlers cajoling that had them transfixed.
As the contest began, handlers thrust their birds into the cages. Doors shut, several immediately ducked back into the poultry barn to grab a hen with which to encourage their crooning cocks.
A flash of red hair sped past as Xander, a bird in the hand, returned to stand before RJJ.
“This is so exciting,” he said as he emerged from the barn.
Down the line, several of the handlers held their hens, one hand under the breast, gently moving them a bit from side to side in what may or may not have been an alluring, or at least crow-inspiring, way. While not the Chicken Dance, it was a chicken dance of sorts, but its effects proved unpredictable and intermittent at best.
Nearly all of the handlers pleaded with their birds, their cries threatening to drown out any noises the birds might make — until, that is, a rooster let one go as a reminder who the real noisemakers are.
At one point, a rooster looked up from the sawdust covered floor of its cage, paused, and looked at its handler with a quizzical look as though to say, “Are you talking to me?”
Nearby, a mother’s raised voice came over the crowd, encouraging her daughter to show more enthusiasm in encouraging her rooster. The girl, her arms crossed and a disinterested look on her face, looked toward her mother, then looked back at her silent bird.
As the crowd cackled in amusement, a few cages down another coach implored her bird.
“C’mon, Roger! C’mon, you can do it!”
The minutes ticked away as judges marked their scorecards with each cock-a-doodle-do, every “ROO-roo-ROO” and the occasional squawk of every sort: The competition was all about the quantity of the rooster-produced vocal noise. The quality of the utterance was not graded.
Moments later, Sonia dangled a hen as King Tut turned his back to her and pecked at the bottom of his cage.
“Look at her, look at her,” Sonia called in a sing-songy voice. “Keep going!”
King Tut continued to peck.
Turning back to Sonia, King Tut remained impassive as a cock-a-doodle-do erupted from the cage next to him.
A nearby handler, her bird as tight-lipped as Sonia’s, could be heard in the aftermath of the clarion crow: “C’mon, you pathetic chicken, let’s go!”
The competitors counted down the final 10 seconds, time was called, the contest was over.
Two seconds later, clear as a bell: “Cock-a-doodle-do!!”
The pandemonium having lapsed momentarily as handlers ceased their cajoling, King Tut picked up on the cry and let loose one of his own.
“Now you crow!” Sonia cried.
As the competitors departed the playing field, Xander, holding RJJ, posed for pictures with his mother. Ashley Wood. RJJ — short for Roger Junior Junior — didn’t have to go far. Ashley was entering him in the adult division contest that followed moments later. In fact, RJJ would go on to defeat the four other birds in that round as well, crowing 17 times in the 10-minute regulation period and then beating the unnamed rooster of Poultry Department Chairman Curtis Oakes in sudden death crow-vertime by what Oakes called “half a crow.”
Wood had a simple explanation for RJJ’s success.
“It just happens natural with him,” she said. “He’s just noisy overall.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.