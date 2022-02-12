Preparations for swimming pool roof repairs at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex continue to move forward following a meeting between the project architect and an insurance claims adjuster this week, according to Executive Director Aaron Rekich.
“It looks like the beginning of construction will be on March 1,” Rekich said. “It should be done April 1.”
MARC officials are in the process of providing financial statements to the Pennsylvania Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, its insurance company, according to Rekich. No determination has yet been made regarding reimbursement for lost revenue or repair costs.
The George J. Barco Aquatic Center has been closed since Jan. 17 when a series of tears in the tensile fabric roof occurred during heavy snowfall. Late last month the board that oversees the complex approved a $235,000 proposal from Signature Structures LLC of Easton to replace the exterior roof layer.
The interior roof was undamaged in the snow storm. An opening was later cut into the interior layer to allow for inspection of the metal frame structure that supports the roof, according to Rekich. The opening will be repaired as part of the project.
Snow melt penetrated the recently renovated men’s locker room inside the structure following the tears. As melting continued with warmer midweek temperatures the leaking increased, according to Rekich.
The pool closure forced the cancellation of more than 20 party rentals and displaced the Meadville Bulldogs swim team and Firefish swim club, as well as recreational swimmers and the MARC’s various fitness classes, according to Rekich. The Firefish postponed their season until the pool reopens. The Bulldogs swim team is using the Mellon Pool in Allegheny College’s Wise Center in the meantime.