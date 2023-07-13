Ron Cole formally has been named Allegheny College's 23rd president after having served as the school's acting president since last September.
The Allegheny College Board of Trustees voted today to appoint Cole to a five-year term.
"Allegheny College is an incredibly special place and I am honored by the opportunity to lead this great institution," Cole said. "Allegheny has a long history of being an institution that makes a difference in the lives of students and preparing graduates for strong outcomes as evidenced by our highly engaged and successful alumni. Allegheny is brimming with outstanding and dedicated faculty and staff and is a leader in innovative interdisciplinary education and research. I look forward to continuing to lead my alma mater as we continue to forge our pathway to thrive in the 21st century."
Cole, originally from Brooklyn, N.Y., has extensive ties to Allegheny as a student, professor, administrator and acting president.
A 1987 graduate of Allegheny College with a degree in geology, Cole returned to the college as a professor of geology from 1994 to 2015. In 2015, Cole was named provost and dean, serving until his retirement in July 2022.
In September 2022, the college's Board of Trustees tapped Cole to serve as acting president when then-president Hilary Link left Allegheny to pursue other interests.
Under Cole’s leadership since last fall, Allegheny has undertaken an inclusive strategic planning process. As president, he has continued his focus on the student experience both in and out of the classroom, according to the trustees.
"The Board of Trustees is thrilled to have Dr. Cole continue in his role as president," said Steve Levinsky, chair of Allegheny College Board of Trustees. "He is an inspirational and empathetic leader who is well-respected by the campus and broader Meadville communities. Dr. Cole has brought the campus together through his leadership, he is passionate about Allegheny College and our students, and brings an innovative approach to the presidential position. We support his efforts to continue elevating Allegheny’s position as one of the top liberal arts colleges in the country."
