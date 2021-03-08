ROME TOWNSHIP — Rometown Academy is a ministry of Rometown Community Church. Sharing the love of Christ since 1971, the church is centrally located on Harrison Road in Rome Township.
Working together with Christian parents and the church, Rometown Academy seeks to educate young people in truth and biblical knowledge so that they grow and mature into perceptive and caring Christians who will have a transforming influence on the world. To learn more about Rometown Academy and to participate in the Community Interest Survey, check out rometownacademy.org.
Faith-based education teaches that each person is unique and created in God's image. God's word becomes their basis for moral judgment. This enables them to consistently choose to live a life of purpose and meaning that is pleasing to God.
The philosophy of education at Rometown Academy originates in a deeply held belief of the divine inspiration and inerrancy of scripture. Our faith is in God and our trust in his word. These convictions provide the framework of our entire educational program. It should be pointed out that a Christian school is not a school for the exclusive teach of Bible or for the teaching of Bible history and Bible doctrine. This is the task of the church. The Christian school, however, gives instruction of another sort. It teaches reading, writing, mathematics, history and other subjects that are taught in the state run public schools. The Christian school give its instruction in light of the word of God.
Our convictions are equally operative in the methods with which we conduct the overall Rometown Academy program. From the establishment of board policies to the hiring of personnel, from the recruitment of students to the selection and development of curriculum, we prayerfully plan and execute each phase of our program to be in agreement with our foundational beliefs. The educational process at our school involves much more than the presentation of a Bible-centered curriculum to our students. It is a process in which the word of God governs and informs every subject, every activity and every idea we employ.
• More information: Contact the Rometown Academy office at 44330 Harrison Road, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434; phone (814) 827-9800; email RometownAcademy@gmail.com; or visit rometownacademy.org.