Jim Roha is seeking one of two nominations on the Republican ballot for Meadville City Council.
A lifelong resident of Meadville, Roha currently serves on council and has served two additional prior terms in office.
Roha said he is acutely aware of the fiscal challenges facing many Meadville citizens.
Roha said he understands very well that every property tax increase disenfranchises a certain percentage of the population, depriving them of the dream of home ownership.
"Burdensome tax rates do not enhance housing stock; they lead to increased urban blight and a higher percentage of renters in the city," he said.
Roha said he has proven experience in city government and appreciates the trust placed in him, adding that he strives to continue serving Meadville as a council member who is mindful of the needs all residents.
In addition to serving on council, he served as a volunteer, both as a board member and treasurer of Associated Family Services, predecessor to the Center for Family Services.
Roha also has been a corporate member of Meadville Medical Center and its predecessor, Spencer Hospital. He formerly served on a board of volunteer trustees of Conneaut Lake Park. He has been appointed as an as-needed panelist of the Crawford County Board of View.
He is a semi-retired both as a certified residential appraiser and as a licensed associate broker.
Roha said he is also credentialed as a real estate instructor and currently teaches a distance learning course in residential real estate appraising for a school in southwest Pennsylvania.