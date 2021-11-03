With nine of nine precincts reporting, unofficial results in the race for two open seats on Meadville City Council show Jim Roha and Nancy Mangilo Bittner with comfortable leads, but hundreds of additional mail-in and absentee ballots remain to be counted.
Roha led all candidates in the unofficial tally of in-person ballots on Tuesday evening with 1,071 votes. Mangilo Bittner was close behind with 1,049. Gretchen Myers trailed with 811 votes while Jack Harkless had 721. An additional 24 write-in ballots had not been tabulated.
According to Crawford County Board of Elections Chairman Christopher Soff, approximately 1,000 mail-in and absentee ballots were requested by city voters. As of Election Day, the final day to return such votes, 802 had been received. It was unclear at the end of the evening how many of those votes had been counted.
The race featured two Republican and two Democratic candidates with both pairs campaigning together as teams with shared signs and similar positions on nearly every issue.
Incumbent Roha and former member Mangilo Bittner, on the Republican side, touted their multiple terms of experience on council and insisted on their dedication to protecting seniors on fixed incomes who can’t afford tax increases.
Democratic candidates Harkless and Myers, both seeking their first political victory, presented themselves as an alternative to the same old voices, pointing to Roha and Mangilo Bittner as leading members of the status quo choir. Promoting what they described as a more inclusive approach to governing, they argued against more of the same.
Harkless and Myers campaigned on the same progressive platform as current council members Larry McKnight and Autumn Vogel, also Democrats. If both won — or if one of them won and Democratic mayoral candidate Jaime Kinder were elected — the group would have a clear majority regardless of what happened in the mayoral race. Even if just one of the three were victorious, then candidates backed by the progressive Vote for Meadville organization would hold a majority on council.
Roha and Mangilo Bittner, on the other hand, would need a victory from mayoral write-in candidate Marcy Kantz to achieve a Republican majority on the five-member council.
A great deal depends on the results of the mayoral race, Roha noted.
If both he and Mangilo Bittner went on to win council seats and Kantz were elected mayor, Roha said, it would indicate that the “citizens of Meadville are interested in a fiscally conservative approach to government more in keeping with the traditional roles of city government as opposed to expanding local government into areas where it really ought not to be — areas that should be left to county and state initiatives.”
Regardless of whether Republicans are able to win a majority, Mangilo Bittner hoped to see council remain focused on her top priorities — “keeping basic services intact without raising taxes.”
Should she keep her lead, Mangilo Bittner said, she wouldn’t be concerned with party affiliation.
“There have been a lot of changes in the city over the past year, as well as everyone going through a pandemic. We need to work on it together,” she added. “For me, it’s not about party — Republican or Democrat — I can work with anyone.”
Attempts to reach Myers for comment were unsuccessful.
Harkless remained hopeful that the uncounted votes could have an impact on the election.
“We’ll just see what happens,” he said after in-person totals were announced. “It doesn’t look good right now for us, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed that Meadville will vote for what it wants.”
Official tabulation begins Friday in the Crawford County Courthouse.
