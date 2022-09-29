Have you ever attended a musical theater performance where audience members are encouraged to dress up, throw props and shout at performers?
If so, it’s likely you’re no virgin when it comes to the “Rocky Horror Show,” and the Academy Theatre in Meadville invites you to its fresh and edgy rendition, opening Friday and running through Oct. 29.
Known as a “kitschy rock ’n’ roll, sci-fi, gothic musical,” the production offers iconic music, unique humor and an overall great time. The story follows sweethearts Brad and Janet, who are stuck with a flat tire during a storm when they discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.”
The Academy’s production, directed by Ted Watts Jr., features Ben Sheedy as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Dan Winston as Riff-Raff, Maribeth McCarthy as Magenta, Madison Morgan as Columbia, Lee Scandinaro as Brad Majors, Autumn Vogel as Janet Weiss, Nathan Irwin as Rocky, Tug Roae as the Narrator, Darrel Whitney as Eddie/Dr. Scott, and Julia Kemp as the usherette. Rounding out the cast are Transylvanians Ahmaya Andrews, Robbie Brown, Meadow Campbell, Eden Dorta, Lauren Killmeyer, Avery Lundin, Vidal Mangal, Jackie Russell and Kaycee Wooley, along with a band comprised of Dave Allen on keys, Pete Gool on guitar, Bob Martin on bass, and Morgan Brace on drums.
No outside props will be allowed, but for $5, prop bags will be sold at each performance, including toilet paper, glow sticks, newspapers, flower petals, rubber gloves and many other items. The props are to be used/thrown at times laid out in an information page provided at the performance. The Academy greatly encourages patrons to dress up in costume, any costume, but traditionally it involves the patron’s favorite character from the show. At intermission, during the post-Halloween parade show, a best costume prize will be rewarded. There is also a script of “call backs” (words and sayings yelled at the stage as actors say key lines) that can be found online.
However, none of the above are requirements for attending.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. A special Halloween performance will be at 10 p.m. Oct. 29 following the Meadville Halloween Parade.
Tickets available at the box office and online at theacademytheatre.org. Get your tickets online today for a discount from box office prices.
