Two of Crawford County's 68 precincts are changing their locations for in-person voting with at least three more changes expected for the November election.
Members of the Crawford County Board of Elections formally voted Wednesday to move voting locations for Rockdale Township and one of Meadville's nine precincts, starting with with the Nov. 2 election.
Rockdale's polling location moves from the township's municipal building to a more handicapped-accessible spot — Miller Station United Methodist Church, 28042 Miller Station Road.
The board also approved moving the polling location for Meadville's 2nd Ward 2nd Precinct from First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., to St. Brigid Church Social Hall, 967 Chancery Lane. The hall already serves as the polling location for Meadville 3rd Ward 2nd Precinct.
Francis Weiderspahn Jr. and Eric Henry voted for the location changes. Christopher Soff, chairman of the board, was absent from Wednesday's meeting. Weiderspahn, Henry and Soff are the county's commissioners. They serve as members of the election board except in years when they are seeking reelection.
Three other precincts — Springboro and two more in Meadville — are on the path to change locations as well.
The board voted to move forward with relocating Springboro's polling location to a more handicapped-accessible site to be in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Springboro's single precinct would move from United Church of Springboro, 117 S. Main St., to Springboro Volunteer Fire Department, 176 N. Main St.
The board voted to move Meadville's 4th Precinct and 5th Precinct polling sites to a single location — the Meadville Senior Center at Active Aging, 1034 Park Ave. — with Meadville's 3rd Ward, 1st Precinct.
Voters in the 4th Precinct currently cast ballots at Holland Towers apartment complex, 1120 Market St., and voters in the 5th Precinct use Wadsworth Avenue Evangelical Church, 339 Wadsworth Ave.
Gina Chatfield, the county's chief clerk, said turnout at the 4th and 5th precincts has been less than 25 percent of registered voters the past few elections. For the May primary, those precincts had fewer than 100 voters combined.
The Meadville Senior Center has adequate parking and enough room to keep voting machines for three precincts separated, she noted.
Consolidation of some voting sites into a common location also allows for additional staffing for other precincts.
With Wednesday's vote on relocating the voting sites in Springboro and Meadville's 4th and 5th precincts, advertising of the changes will begin. The board is expected to vote on final approval of the changes in August.
