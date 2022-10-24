CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A garbage fire that got out of hand damaged three mobile homes Saturday evening in Rockdale Township.
Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to 20702 Saeger Road at 5:10 p.m. when a male was burning garbage. Embers from the fire spread to a building, and then the fire spread to a mobile home, Cambridge Springs Fire Chief Kenny Zilhaver said. The mobile home was vacant.
Three vacant mobile homes were damaged. No injuries were reported.
Zilhaver ruled the fire accidental.
Cambridge Springs firefighters were assisted by Venango, Blooming Valley, Mill Village, Bloomfield, Townville and West Mead 2 volunteer fire departments.
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper also responded to the scene, but there has not been a report of criminal activity.
Cambridge Springs VFD was back in service at 10 p.m.
