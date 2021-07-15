Voters in Rockdale Township will cast ballots in a new polling location as the Crawford County Board of Elections eyes other possible site changes around the county.
Board members voted Wednesday to change Rockdale's polling location from the municipal building to a more handicapped-accessible spot — Miller Station United Methodist Church, 28042 Miller Station Road — starting with the Nov. 2 general election. The church is located about a mile west of the municipal building, which also is on Miller Station Road.
Christopher Soff and Eric Henry voted for the location change. Francis Weiderspahn Jr., the third member of the board, was absent from Wednesday's meeting.
The board had discussed the Rockdale location change at its June 23 meeting and not heard any comments from township residents since, according to Soff, a county commissioner who also serves as chairman of the election board. (The commissioners serve as members of the election board except in years when they are seeking reelection.)
A polling site change within Meadville also is under consideration by the board.
Meadville 2nd Ward 2nd Precinct voting location would move from First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., to St. Brigid Church Social Hall, 967 Chancery Lane. The hall already serves as the polling location for Meadville 3rd Ward 2nd Precinct.
"These two polling locations are about a one-minute walk between them or a 15-second drive between them — It's not as if they are miles apart," Soff said.
The board has relocated several of the county's 68 precincts recently.
In September 2020, the board moved Meadville 1st Ward, 2nd Precinct from Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community to Emmanuel United Church of Christ, and moved Cambridge Springs' polling precinct from the Cambridge Springs Public Library to First Baptist Church of Cambridge Springs.
Last month, board members said they were considering consolidating a few of Titusville's seven voting locations into one spot. In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Titusville Middle School served as a central voting location for several precincts with voting machines separated by precinct within the location.
Springboro is another potential polling site change, but for better handicapped accessibility.
Any changes would done due to staffing issues or for better handicapped access, according to Soff.
"There may be others as we continue to analyze all the polling locations in the county and see what challenges some may have," he said.
A lack of poll workers, though, is a big issue, according to Henry.
"Really, it leaves us little choice — plus in some places it (consolidation of sites) makes sense," he said. "It allows additional help with the staff and boards. It worked well in the pandemic in Titusville."
