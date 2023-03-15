RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.
The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.
A total of 30 teams from 14 schools from Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties are set to do battle at Meadville Area Senior High starting at 9 a.m. on March 25. Admission to the competition is free. Doors at the school will open at 8.
Leading up to this year’s competition, The Meadville Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Saegertown Junior-Senior High School
Team name: The Knights of the Round Table
Bot name: Killer Bunny
Team members: Quincy Zook, Joey Slye, Elliot McWright, Justin Crawford, Garrick Jordon, Logan Fritze, Evan Johnson, Levi Connally, Carter Sheets, Alexa Lynn, Myla Bland and Winston Zook
• • •
Team name: Worcestershire Sauce
Bot name: Bunger
Team members: Greg Kiser, Nolan Hughes, Kaylee King, Fredrick Smith, Jordan Deeter, Colby Smith, Hazel Peel, Mason Boleratz and Demarcus Manning
• • •
Team name: Double Trouble
Bot name: Oops & I Did it Again
Team members: Josh Weaver, Eric Steudler, Kohlton Perry, Mason Allio, Ross Triola, Gavin Scott, Noah Shoop, Westin Baker, Liam Flynn, Morgan Shoop and Nick Craig
