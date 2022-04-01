RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.
The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.
This year, 25 teams from 12 schools in the region are scheduled to have robots battling each other Saturday at Meadville Area Senior High on North Street Extension. Admission is free. Doors open at 8 a.m. with the competition at 9.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Saegertown High School
Team name: The Tropics
Bot name: Toucan Sam
Team members: Alexa Lynn, Ava Swavey, Kaylee King, Sierra Schwab and Raya Schlosser
• • •
Team name: A-Team
Bot name: Big Weld
Team members: Andy Rockwell, Elliot McWright, Carter Sheets, Wyatt Burchill, Demarcus Manning, Mathew Laperriere and Daniel Tregubov
• • •
Team name: Cow Pushers
Bot name: Big Spike
Team members: Joe Slye, Will Nicholson, Levi Connally, Frederick Smith, Jordan Deeter, Greg Kiser and Nolan Hughes
• • •
Team name: Terminators
Bot name: Redemption
Team members: Quincy Zook, Colby Smith, Kasey Ferguson, Justin Crawford, Mason Rossey, Aaron Shartle, Ty Proper, Jacob Canchola and Reese Wilkinson