RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.
The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.
This year, 25 teams from 12 schools in the region are scheduled to have robots battling each other today at Meadville Area Senior High on North Street Extension. Admission is free. Doors open at 8 a.m. with the competition at 9.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Parker Middle School
Team name: Little GM That Could
Bot name: Swiss Cheese
Team members: Will Conover, Madeline Marazza, Dexter Morgan, Jake Strick, Brooks Keller, Peter Jonas, Sebastian Wagner, Ely Cooney and Davide Bruno