RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.
The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.
A total of 30 teams from 14 schools from Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties are set to do battle at Meadville Area Senior High School starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Admission to the competition is free. Doors at the school will open at 8.
Leading up to this year’s competition, The Meadville Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
North East High School
Team name: NE_RC
Bot name: D-1-Ario
Team members: Jakob Cyranowski, Parker Beardsley, Cole Bement, Dario Vargas and Josh Hirtzel
