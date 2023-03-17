RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.

The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.

A total of 30 teams from 14 schools from Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties are set to do battle at Meadville Area Senior High starting at 9 a.m. on March 25. Admission to the competition is free. Doors at the school will open at 8.

Leading up to this year’s competition, The Meadville Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.

Meadville Area Senior High School

Team name: Spontanious

Bot name: Bio-Hazard

Team members: Webb Jacobs, Raelyn Rusek, Dan Michaelson, Mark Dait and Jean Cruz-Parkhurst

• • •

Team name: Pyromaniacs

Bot name: Fire Hazard

Team members: Zachary Middlendorf, Alex Winchell, Zeelik Baron, Alivia Gomora, Carl Dait and Jack Moral

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

