RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.
The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.
This year, 25 teams from 12 schools in the region are scheduled to have robots battling each other April 2 at Meadville Area Senior High School on North Street Extension. Admission is free. Doors open at 8 a.m. with the competition at 9.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Conneaut Valley Middle School
Team name: Conneaut Valley Robotics
Bot name: Ramwedge
Team members: A.J. Grout, Wesley Evans, Caleb Marwood, George Cole, Lexi Grout, Bo Fannin and Eva Fannin