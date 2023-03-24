RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.
The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.
A total of 30 teams from 14 schools from Crawford, Erie and Mercer counties are set to do battle at Meadville Area Senior High School starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Admission to the competition is free. Doors open at 8.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Conneaut Valley Middle School
Team name: Conneaut Valley Robotics
Bot name: Ramwedge
Team members: George Cole, Caleb Marwood, Lexi Grout, Bo Fannin, Eva Fannin, Alli Grout, Austin Nelson and Josh Shaffer
