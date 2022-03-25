RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.
The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.
This year, 25 teams from 12 schools in the region are scheduled to have robots battling each other April 2 at Meadville Area Senior High on North Street Extension. Admission is free. Doors open at 8 a.m. with the competition at 9.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Conneaut Area Senior High School
Team name: Eagles Robotics
Bot name: Tempest
Team members: Logan McClimans, Nathanial Graybill, Evan Alsdorf and Keyshaun Dennis
• • •
Team name: Eagles Robotics
Bot name: Talon
Team members: Dylan Fletcher, Simeon Hunter and James Schmidt