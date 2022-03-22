RoboBOTS is a hands-on robot-building contest for high school and middle school students sponsored by the northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association.
The program started in the 2006-07 school year to create student interest in technical education careers.
This year, 25 teams from 12 schools in the region are scheduled to have robots battling each other April 2 at Meadville Area Senior High on North Street Extension. Admission is free. Doors open at 8 a.m. with the competition at 9.
Leading up to this year’s competition, the Tribune will provide information on the participating schools.
Commodore Perry High School
Team name: Bounty
Bot name: The Quicker Picker Upper
Team members: Gage Gilmore, Hayden Bates, Daniel Gruver, Kolton Heeter and Benjamin Kammes
Team name: Titan
Bot name: Typhon
Team members: Perry Bean, Hunter Geibel, Christian Saxe and Serrenah Peterson